Parsons (NYSE:PSN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Parsons Corporation is a provider of technology-driven solutions. It is focused on the defense, intelligence and critical infrastructure markets. The company offers technical design and engineering services and software which consists of cybersecurity, intelligence, defense, military training, connected communities, physical infrastructure and mobility solutions. Parsons Corporation is based in Centreville, United States. “

PSN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial downgraded Parsons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America raised Parsons from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Parsons from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Parsons in a report on Friday, March 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Parsons in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.20.

NYSE:PSN opened at $37.20 on Thursday. Parsons has a 1-year low of $29.25 and a 1-year high of $43.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 53.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.95.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. Parsons had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $949.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $885.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Parsons will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO George L. Ball purchased 40,000 shares of Parsons stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,336,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Parsons in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,473,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Parsons by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,980,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,614,000 after buying an additional 407,437 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Parsons during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,644,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Parsons by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 860,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,850,000 after buying an additional 233,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Parsons by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 994,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,465,000 after buying an additional 165,623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Parsons Company Profile

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cyber security and intelligence services, as well as offensive and defensive cybersecurity platforms, tools, and operations to the U.S.

