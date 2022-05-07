Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) PT Lowered to $425.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $450.00 to $425.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
PAYC has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Paycom Software from $425.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Paycom Software from $505.00 to $430.00 in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Paycom Software in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a market perform rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson raised Paycom Software from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $550.00 to $385.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Paycom Software from $575.00 to $400.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Paycom Software currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $396.29.
PAYC opened at $295.24 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $322.26 and its 200-day moving average is $378.41. The stock has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a PE ratio of 76.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Paycom Software has a twelve month low of $278.37 and a twelve month high of $558.97.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 579 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 340 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 196 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 899 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.
About Paycom Software (Get Rating)
Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.
