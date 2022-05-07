Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) PT Lowered to $425.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $450.00 to $425.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

PAYC has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Paycom Software from $425.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Paycom Software from $505.00 to $430.00 in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Paycom Software in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a market perform rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson raised Paycom Software from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $550.00 to $385.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Paycom Software from $575.00 to $400.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Paycom Software currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $396.29.

PAYC opened at $295.24 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $322.26 and its 200-day moving average is $378.41. The stock has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a PE ratio of 76.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Paycom Software has a twelve month low of $278.37 and a twelve month high of $558.97.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $353.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.20 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 19.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Paycom Software will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 579 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 340 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 196 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 899 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

