PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,736,873 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,026 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $714,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 203.6% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Enrique Lores purchased 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,360.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total transaction of $4,100,164.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,567,135 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $3.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.68. The stock had a trading volume of 21,346,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,376,641. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.39. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.90 and a 12 month high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88. PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $227.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $215.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $272.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $183.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $166.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.83.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

