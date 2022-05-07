Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pearson (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pearson is a global media conglomerate. They publish books, periodicals, reports and screen-based services for professional communities worldwide, under brand names which include the Financial Times, Pitman Publishing and Churchill Livingstone. “

Get Pearson alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PSO. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Pearson in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a neutral rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 720 ($8.99) to GBX 670 ($8.37) in a research note on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Pearson in a report on Sunday, April 10th. They set a buy rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Pearson from GBX 930 ($11.62) to GBX 900 ($11.24) in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pearson from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $608.50.

PSO stock opened at $9.53 on Tuesday. Pearson has a 12 month low of $7.68 and a 12 month high of $12.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.94.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.1894 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. This is a positive change from Pearson’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pearson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,485,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Pearson by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,467,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,729,000 after purchasing an additional 34,183 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Pearson by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,154,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,098,000 after purchasing an additional 573,682 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Pearson by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,278,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,736,000 after purchasing an additional 273,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Pearson by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,261,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,597,000 after purchasing an additional 294,890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.35% of the company’s stock.

Pearson Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pearson plc provides educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pearson (PSO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.