Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $87.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Pegasystems Inc. is a leading provider of Customer Relationship Management software that enables transaction-intensive organizations to manage a broad array of customer interactions. Their software enables organizations to deliver high-quality, consistent customer service across today’s preferred interaction channels, from the traditional call center environment to Internet self-service. The company’s customers represent a wide range of industries, including banking and financial services, insurance, healthcare management, and telecommunications. “

PEGA has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush reduced their target price on Pegasystems from $155.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Pegasystems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Pegasystems from $147.00 to $129.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Pegasystems in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a buy rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Pegasystems in a research report on Wednesday. They set a neutral rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $110.70.

Shares of PEGA traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.54. 424,964 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,772. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.19 and a beta of 1.11. Pegasystems has a fifty-two week low of $66.45 and a fifty-two week high of $143.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.77 and its 200 day moving average is $96.66.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.76. The company had revenue of $376.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.95 million. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 10.05% and a negative net margin of 4.46%. Pegasystems’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Pegasystems will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is presently -16.67%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEGA. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Pegasystems by 292.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Pegasystems by 66.7% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Pegasystems by 1,294.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

