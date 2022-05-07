PegNet Trading 28.1% Higher Over Last Week (PEG)

PegNet (PEG) traded 61.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 6th. PegNet has a total market capitalization of $121,932.98 and approximately $1,732.00 worth of PegNet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PegNet coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PegNet has traded 28.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded up 71% against the dollar and now trades at $85.95 or 0.00238310 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002773 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $78.60 or 0.00217930 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002170 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.78 or 0.00476302 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.30 or 0.00039662 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $71,186.22 or 1.97378221 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PegNet Coin Profile

PegNet’s total supply is 2,227,955,499 coins. PegNet’s official website is pegnet.org . PegNet’s official Twitter account is @getpegnet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PegNet is https://reddit.com/r/PegNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PegNet is a decentralized, non-custodial network of tokens pegged (stabilized) to different currencies and assets that allows for trading and conversion of value without the need for counterparties. It is a fully auditable, open source stablecoin and synthetics network using the competition of PoW and external oracles to converge on the prices of currencies and assets. You can mine PEG, the token of PegNet which can be seamlessly converted to any pAsset on the network with no spread, no slippage, and with infinite liquidity. “

