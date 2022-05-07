Pendle (PENDLE) 1-Day Volume Reaches $327,091.00

Pendle (PENDLE) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. Pendle has a total market cap of $14.23 million and $327,091.00 worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pendle coin can now be bought for $0.0899 or 0.00000250 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pendle has traded down 20.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 83.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.61 or 0.00265596 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002778 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $77.26 or 0.00214612 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002170 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $169.67 or 0.00471325 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.23 or 0.00039530 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $71,030.98 or 1.97319850 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Pendle Coin Profile

Pendle’s total supply is 188,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 158,173,093 coins. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi

Buying and Selling Pendle

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pendle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pendle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pendle using one of the exchanges listed above.

