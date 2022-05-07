Pennon Group (LON:PNN) Given “Sector Perform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of Pennon Group (LON:PNN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,050 ($13.12) price target on the stock.

PNN has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,300 ($16.24) price objective on shares of Pennon Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Pennon Group in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Pennon Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,160.29 ($14.49).

Shares of LON:PNN opened at GBX 1,045 ($13.05) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £2.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.63. Pennon Group has a 12 month low of GBX 669.67 ($8.37) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,335 ($16.68). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,054.65 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,110.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.10.

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

