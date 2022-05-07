Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.

PEI stock opened at $0.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 270.56, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $0.44 and a one year high of $3.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.66 and its 200 day moving average is $0.98.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 421,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 173,232 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $192,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 105.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 134,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 68,740 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 17,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. PREIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely-populated eastern U.S.

