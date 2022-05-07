PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Stock Position Lifted by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of PennyMac Financial Services worth $3,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFSI. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the third quarter valued at $72,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at $164,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the third quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

In other news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total value of $858,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Derek Stark sold 7,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.87, for a total transaction of $425,159.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 370,982 shares of company stock valued at $22,353,906 and sold 62,250 shares valued at $3,311,027. 12.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PFSI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $117.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. BTIG Research started coverage on PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $113.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.14.

Shares of NYSE PFSI traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.41. 919,999 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 672,356. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.13 and its 200 day moving average is $60.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.21. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a one year low of $45.90 and a one year high of $71.52.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $657.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.14 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 30.92%. PennyMac Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was down 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.15 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 10.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.42%.

About PennyMac Financial Services (Get Rating)

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.