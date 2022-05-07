Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 66.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 410,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 163,453 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.25% of Pentair worth $29,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PNR. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in Pentair by 280.4% during the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Pentair by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Pentair by 2,106.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Pentair alerts:

Shares of NYSE PNR traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,625,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,718,923. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Pentair plc has a 1 year low of $49.31 and a 1 year high of $80.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.11.

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $999.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $948.83 million. Pentair had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Pentair’s payout ratio is currently 25.93%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PNR. Mizuho upgraded shares of Pentair from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Pentair from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Pentair from $89.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Pentair from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Pentair from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pentair presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.88.

Pentair Profile (Get Rating)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.