Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.32-$1.44 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.32. Perdoceo Education also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.36-$0.38 EPS.

Shares of Perdoceo Education stock opened at $10.42 on Friday. Perdoceo Education has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $13.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $716.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.27 and a 200-day moving average of $11.08.

Get Perdoceo Education alerts:

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.08. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 19.39%. The company had revenue of $159.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.02 million. On average, analysts predict that Perdoceo Education will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PRDO shares. Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Perdoceo Education in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Perdoceo Education in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company.

In other Perdoceo Education news, SVP David C. Czeszewski sold 16,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total value of $173,644.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ashish R. Ghia sold 22,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total transaction of $262,811.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 194,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,229,507.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,997 shares of company stock valued at $981,656 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 97,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Perdoceo Education by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 55,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Perdoceo Education by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 430,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Perdoceo Education by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 171,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 5,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Perdoceo Education by 127.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 6,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

About Perdoceo Education (Get Rating)

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University. It offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice, as well as business studies, information technologies, education, and health sciences.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Perdoceo Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perdoceo Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.