Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Personalis had a negative return on equity of 19.72% and a negative net margin of 76.29%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share.
PSNL stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.20. 535,221 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 448,853. Personalis has a 52 week low of $5.04 and a 52 week high of $28.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.96 million, a PE ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.71.
In other Personalis news, General Counsel Stephen Michael Moore sold 5,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.53, for a total transaction of $31,703.49. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 76,381 shares in the company, valued at $422,386.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 4,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total transaction of $45,921.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,715 shares of company stock valued at $82,420 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Personalis from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Personalis from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Personalis from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised shares of Personalis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Personalis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Personalis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.38.
Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies and large-scale genetic research programs. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data analysis for tumor and its immune microenvironment, from a single limited tissue or plasma sample; ImmunoID Next for tumor profiling from tissue; NeXT Liquid Biopsy for tumor profiling from plasma; NeXT Personal, a liquid biopsy offering for personalized tumor tracking for patients; NeXT Dx Test, a genomic cancer profiling test enabling composite biomarkers for cancer treatment; and NeXT SHERPA and NeXT NEOPS for neoantigen prediction capabilities.
