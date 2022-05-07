Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Personalis had a negative return on equity of 19.72% and a negative net margin of 76.29%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share.

PSNL stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.20. 535,221 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 448,853. Personalis has a 52 week low of $5.04 and a 52 week high of $28.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.96 million, a PE ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.71.

In other Personalis news, General Counsel Stephen Michael Moore sold 5,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.53, for a total transaction of $31,703.49. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 76,381 shares in the company, valued at $422,386.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 4,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total transaction of $45,921.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,715 shares of company stock valued at $82,420 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Personalis by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Personalis by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 15,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Personalis by 12.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Personalis by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 40,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 4,629 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Personalis by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 254,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,637,000 after purchasing an additional 5,066 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Personalis from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Personalis from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Personalis from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised shares of Personalis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Personalis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Personalis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.38.

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies and large-scale genetic research programs. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data analysis for tumor and its immune microenvironment, from a single limited tissue or plasma sample; ImmunoID Next for tumor profiling from tissue; NeXT Liquid Biopsy for tumor profiling from plasma; NeXT Personal, a liquid biopsy offering for personalized tumor tracking for patients; NeXT Dx Test, a genomic cancer profiling test enabling composite biomarkers for cancer treatment; and NeXT SHERPA and NeXT NEOPS for neoantigen prediction capabilities.

