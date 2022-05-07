Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Petrofac Limited is an oilfield service company serving the oil and gas production and processing industry. It operates in four segments: Onshore Engineering & Construction, Offshore Projects & Operations, Engineering & Consulting Services and Integrated Energy Services. The company has operations primarily in the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Turkmenistan, Malaysia, Algeria, Kuwait, Qatar and other countries. Petrofac Limited is based in St Helier, the Channel Islands. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Petrofac from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.75) target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Petrofac from GBX 160 ($2.00) to GBX 170 ($2.12) in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Petrofac has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $103.67.

OTCMKTS:POFCY opened at $0.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.80. Petrofac has a 12-month low of $0.62 and a 12-month high of $1.23.

Petrofac Limited designs, builds, manages, and maintains infrastructure for the energy industries in the United Kingdom, Algeria, Thailand, Oman, Kuwait, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Asset Solutions; and Integrated Energy Services (IES).

