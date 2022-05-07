PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PAB) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Shares of PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PAB – Get Rating) fell 1.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $43.91 and last traded at $43.91. 102 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 5,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.49.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.81 and its 200 day moving average is $48.16.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PAB – Get Rating) by 350.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,864 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,230 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 3.97% of PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

