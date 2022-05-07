Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Holdings Raised by Tortoise Investment Management LLC

Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 120.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,101 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,929,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,713,997,000 after purchasing an additional 536,032 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 82,760,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,844,875,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152,766 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 57,783,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,477,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,283 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,512,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,314,093,000 after acquiring an additional 793,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,118,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,564,768,000 after acquiring an additional 841,001 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total value of $3,248,299.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.00.

Shares of PM stock traded down $0.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $98.94. The company had a trading volume of 3,384,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,215,147. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.47. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $85.64 and a one year high of $112.48. The company has a market capitalization of $153.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.67.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 110.49% and a net margin of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 86.51%.

Philip Morris International Profile (Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.