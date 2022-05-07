Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Acquired by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,399 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.7% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 82,760,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,844,875,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152,766 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.0% during the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 621,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,932,000 after acquiring an additional 18,236 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 562.1% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 13,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 11,681 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.2% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,941,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,118,000 after acquiring an additional 22,364 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,133,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,648,000 after acquiring an additional 42,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded down $0.83 on Friday, hitting $98.94. The company had a trading volume of 3,384,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,215,147. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.47. The company has a market cap of $153.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.67. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.64 and a 52 week high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.97% and a negative return on equity of 110.49%. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.51%.

Several research analysts have commented on PM shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total transaction of $3,248,299.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

