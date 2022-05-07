PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LTPZ) Sets New 52-Week Low at $71.85

Shares of PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LTPZ – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $71.85 and last traded at $71.85, with a volume of 2812 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.49.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.10.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 2,130,600.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 980,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,016,000 after purchasing an additional 980,076 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,135,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,770,000. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC increased its position in shares of PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 349.3% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC now owns 40,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 31,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueprint Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $1,981,000.

PIMCO 15+ Year US TIPS Index ETF (the Fund), formerly PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is provide total return that closely corresponds to the total return of The BofA Merrill Lynch 15+ Year US Inflation-Linked Treasury Index (the Underlying Index).

