PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:SMMU) Sets New 1-Year Low at $49.29

PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:SMMU – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $49.29 and last traded at $49.29, with a volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.38.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.64.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMMU. Palladium Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 583,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,903,000 after purchasing an additional 123,058 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 191,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,815,000 after purchasing an additional 7,978 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 60,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 35,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 32,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 6,571 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, formerly PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Strategy Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. It is designed to be appropriate for investors seeking tax-exempt income. The Fund consists of a portfolio of primarily short duration, bonds which carry interest income that is exempt from federal tax and in some cases state tax.

