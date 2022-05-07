PIN Hits 24 Hour Volume of $7,706.00 (PIN)

PIN (PIN) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 7th. Over the last week, PIN has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One PIN coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0484 or 0.00000135 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PIN has a total market cap of $7.37 million and approximately $7,706.00 worth of PIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 43.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.26 or 0.00247958 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002778 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001658 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.83 or 0.00205107 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $170.11 or 0.00472562 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.21 or 0.00039474 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $71,704.55 or 1.99194021 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PIN Profile

PIN’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. PIN’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain

Buying and Selling PIN

