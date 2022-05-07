Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:MAV)

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th.

NYSE:MAV opened at $9.24 on Friday. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund has a 12 month low of $8.86 and a 12 month high of $12.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.79.

Get Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 283,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,270,000 after buying an additional 2,899 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 195,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 21,511 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 14.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 192,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 24,450 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,429,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 4,267 shares in the last quarter.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.