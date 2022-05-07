Piper Sandler Cuts SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) Price Target to $10.00

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Piper Sandler from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on SKYT. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of SkyWater Technology from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of SkyWater Technology in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SkyWater Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of SkyWater Technology from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.60.

Get SkyWater Technology alerts:

Shares of SkyWater Technology stock opened at $6.10 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.71. SkyWater Technology has a 12-month low of $5.77 and a 12-month high of $36.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.56.

SkyWater Technology ( NASDAQ:SKYT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.07. SkyWater Technology had a negative net margin of 39.60% and a negative return on equity of 70.23%. The business had revenue of $38.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.10 million. Equities research analysts forecast that SkyWater Technology will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SkyWater Technology news, CFO Steve Manko sold 25,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $258,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in SkyWater Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SkyWater Technology by 99.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of SkyWater Technology by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of SkyWater Technology by 232.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of SkyWater Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

About SkyWater Technology (Get Rating)

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor development and manufacturing services. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, power discrete, microelectromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWater Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWater Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.