Piper Sandler Downgrades BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) to Underweight

Piper Sandler lowered shares of BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $79.00 target price on the bank’s stock, down from their previous target price of $87.00.

BANF has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BancFirst in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BancFirst from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st.

Shares of BANF traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.69. 180,456 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,493. BancFirst has a 1-year low of $53.77 and a 1-year high of $86.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.11 and a 200 day moving average of $74.90.

BancFirst ( NASDAQ:BANF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. BancFirst had a net margin of 38.27% and a return on equity of 14.00%. As a group, research analysts expect that BancFirst will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.75%.

In other BancFirst news, Director William Scott Martin sold 2,500 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $194,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin Lawrence sold 21,000 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.10, for a total transaction of $1,640,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of BancFirst by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,645 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 6,805 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of BancFirst by 1.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,058 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of BancFirst by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BancFirst during the fourth quarter worth about $421,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BancFirst during the third quarter worth about $403,000. 46.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

