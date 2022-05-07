Piper Sandler Raises Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Price Target to $49.00

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $44.00 to $49.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

HP has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $33.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set a buy rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $36.50 to $41.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.92.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

Shares of HP stock opened at $48.73 on Wednesday. Helmerich & Payne has a one year low of $20.93 and a one year high of $50.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.85 and its 200 day moving average is $34.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $467.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.63 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 12.30% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%. Helmerich & Payne’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. Analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is -55.87%.

In other Helmerich & Payne news, Director Hans Helmerich sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.54, for a total transaction of $6,381,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Lindsay sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $337,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 161,000 shares of company stock worth $6,793,440. 4.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 90.2% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 29.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 334.8% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 102.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 510.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. 88.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile (Get Rating)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.