Piper Sandler Upgrades Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) to “Overweight”

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $121.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $109.00.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BOOT. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Boot Barn from $135.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boot Barn from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Stephens lifted their target price on Boot Barn from $138.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Boot Barn from $145.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $125.42.

BOOT stock traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,052,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,982. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.26. Boot Barn has a 1-year low of $66.58 and a 1-year high of $134.50.

In related news, insider John Hazen sold 11,254 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.44, for a total value of $1,130,351.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO James M. Watkins acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $77.00 per share, for a total transaction of $192,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOOT. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 16.9% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 147,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,982,000 after buying an additional 21,358 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the first quarter worth approximately $121,000. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its position in shares of Boot Barn by 136.6% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 32,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,051,000 after purchasing an additional 18,579 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boot Barn by 29.3% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,124 shares during the period. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Boot Barn by 26.4% during the first quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 16,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

