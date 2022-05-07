Pirate Chain Price Hits $1.27 on Exchanges (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be purchased for about $1.27 or 0.00003524 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pirate Chain has a total market capitalization of $243.21 million and $815,215.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Pirate Chain has traded 13.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.16 or 0.00337093 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.58 or 0.00076742 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.94 or 0.00097222 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00007365 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Bitlocus (BTL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000072 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Pirate Chain Coin Profile

Pirate Chain (CRYPTO:ARRR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 192,016,402 coins. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain . Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars.

