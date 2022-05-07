PIXEL (PXL) Price Down 3.1% This Week

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 20.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 7th. PIXEL has a market capitalization of $925,928.68 and approximately $1,857.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PIXEL coin can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, PIXEL has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,943.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $275.80 or 0.00767322 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.13 or 0.00200681 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001113 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005555 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00018557 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001567 BTC.

Uno Re (UNO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000380 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About PIXEL

PIXEL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. The official message board for PIXEL is medium.com/piction . PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PIXEL is piction.network/en

According to CryptoCompare, “PhalanXL provides a mining platform where miners can sell, buy, trade and rent mining resources and computational power. The QT-client also, allows users to store and trade multiple cryptocurrencies “

Buying and Selling PIXEL

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIXEL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PIXEL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

