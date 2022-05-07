PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PLBY Group Inc. is a pleasure and leisure lifestyle company. It serves consumers in categories which include Sexual Wellness, Style & Apparel, Gaming & Lifestyle and Beauty & Grooming. PLBY Group Inc., formerly known as Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp, is based in LOS ANGELES. “

Get PLBY Group alerts:

PLBY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of PLBY Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $28.00 target price (down previously from $36.00) on shares of PLBY Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on PLBY Group from $50.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on PLBY Group from $47.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Chardan Capital dropped their target price on PLBY Group from $49.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.44.

Shares of PLBY stock opened at $8.51 on Wednesday. PLBY Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.16 and a fifty-two week high of $55.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.27.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($1.36). PLBY Group had a negative return on equity of 15.12% and a negative net margin of 32.33%. The business had revenue of $95.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. PLBY Group’s revenue was up 106.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that PLBY Group will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Tracey E. Edmonds sold 14,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total transaction of $217,098.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Christopher Riley sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.42, for a total transaction of $317,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 54,280 shares of company stock worth $833,171 and have sold 321,059 shares worth $4,885,721.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of PLBY Group by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,645,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,830,000 after purchasing an additional 247,239 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of PLBY Group by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 494,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,175,000 after purchasing an additional 90,881 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PLBY Group by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 420,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,199,000 after purchasing an additional 33,944 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PLBY Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 260,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of PLBY Group by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 256,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,840,000 after purchasing an additional 37,634 shares during the period.

About PLBY Group (Get Rating)

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as products that enhance sexual experience, lingerie, bedroom accessories, intimates, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PLBY Group (PLBY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PLBY Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLBY Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.