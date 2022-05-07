PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PLBY Group Inc. is a pleasure and leisure lifestyle company. It serves consumers in categories which include Sexual Wellness, Style & Apparel, Gaming & Lifestyle and Beauty & Grooming. PLBY Group Inc., formerly known as Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp, is based in LOS ANGELES. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on PLBY. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on PLBY Group from $47.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of PLBY Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Loop Capital dropped their price target on PLBY Group from $50.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target (down previously from $36.00) on shares of PLBY Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Chardan Capital dropped their price target on PLBY Group from $49.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.44.

PLBY opened at $8.51 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.27. PLBY Group has a 1 year low of $8.16 and a 1 year high of $55.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($1.36). PLBY Group had a negative net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 15.12%. The company had revenue of $95.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. PLBY Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PLBY Group will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Christopher Riley sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.63, for a total value of $343,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bernhard L. Kohn III sold 122,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $1,908,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 54,280 shares of company stock worth $833,171 and sold 321,059 shares worth $4,885,721.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in PLBY Group by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,645,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,830,000 after buying an additional 247,239 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in PLBY Group by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 494,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,175,000 after buying an additional 90,881 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in PLBY Group by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 420,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,199,000 after buying an additional 33,944 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in PLBY Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 260,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,942,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in PLBY Group by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 256,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,840,000 after buying an additional 37,634 shares during the period.

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as products that enhance sexual experience, lingerie, bedroom accessories, intimates, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

