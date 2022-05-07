Polkamarkets (POLK) Price Down 5.1% Over Last Week

Polkamarkets (POLK) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 7th. Polkamarkets has a total market capitalization of $11.96 million and $247,222.00 worth of Polkamarkets was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Polkamarkets has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar. One Polkamarkets coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000481 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Polkamarkets

POLK is a coin. It was first traded on February 20th, 2021. Polkamarkets’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 69,250,168 coins. Polkamarkets’ official Twitter account is @polkamarkets

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamarkets is a DeFi-Powered Prediction Market built for cross-chain information exchange and trading where users take positions on outcomes of real-world events–in a decentralized and interoperable platform based on Polkadot. Forecasting and providing liquidity to Polkamarkets will earn users $POLK, the platform's native utility tokens. By joining the power of DeFi and liquidity incentives to prediction markets, Polkamarkets aims to be the premiere forecasting tool on the blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Polkamarkets

