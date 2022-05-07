Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Stock Holdings Boosted by Dean Investment Associates LLC

Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 50,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC owned 0.06% of Portland General Electric worth $2,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POR. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Portland General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Portland General Electric during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Portland General Electric during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 4,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Portland General Electric by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE POR traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $46.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 631,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,397. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94. Portland General Electric has a twelve month low of $45.40 and a twelve month high of $57.03. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.73.

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.20). Portland General Electric had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $626.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Portland General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.4525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.14%.

POR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $61.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.20.

In other news, Director Kathryn Jean Jackson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total value of $243,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Larry Neal Bekkedahl sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total transaction of $136,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,274 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 415 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 572 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

