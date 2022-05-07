Portman Ltd Purchases New Position in Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI)

Portman Ltd purchased a new stake in Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 41,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,000. Berkeley Lights accounts for 0.7% of Portman Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights by 165.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 260,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,730,000 after purchasing an additional 162,101 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Berkeley Lights by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 445,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,804,000 after buying an additional 117,900 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Berkeley Lights in the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Berkeley Lights by 86.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 14,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Berkeley Lights in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Berkeley Lights alerts:

Shares of BLI stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.21. 1,445,505 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 851,269. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.24 and its 200-day moving average is $12.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 6.60 and a current ratio of 7.04. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.55 and a fifty-two week high of $51.28.

Berkeley Lights ( NASDAQ:BLI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $23.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.05 million. Berkeley Lights had a negative return on equity of 31.78% and a negative net margin of 84.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Berkeley Lights news, Director Jessica Hopfield purchased 80,000 shares of Berkeley Lights stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.28 per share, with a total value of $502,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Berkeley Lights from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.25.

Berkeley Lights Company Profile (Get Rating)

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Berkeley Lights Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkeley Lights and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.