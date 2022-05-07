Portman Ltd Purchases New Shares in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Portman Ltd acquired a new position in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 85,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,734,000. DoorDash accounts for about 12.4% of Portman Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of DoorDash by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,408,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,761,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,681 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of DoorDash by 138.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,219,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,607,379 shares in the last quarter. VK Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 3rd quarter valued at about $423,300,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DoorDash by 218.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,660,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. increased its stake in shares of DoorDash by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. now owns 1,337,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,468,000 after purchasing an additional 191,100 shares in the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on DoorDash from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. DA Davidson lowered their target price on DoorDash from $210.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on DoorDash from $160.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on DoorDash from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on DoorDash from $155.00 to $138.00 in a report on Friday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DoorDash presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.00.

In other news, insider Keith Yandell sold 16,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.04, for a total transaction of $1,605,605.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.49, for a total transaction of $63,431.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 428,322 shares of company stock valued at $44,623,551 in the last quarter. Insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DASH traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.11. The company had a trading volume of 19,772,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,368,827. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.11 and a 1-year high of $257.25. The company has a market cap of $25.12 billion, a PE ratio of -47.13 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.11 and a 200-day moving average of $134.50.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. DoorDash’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

