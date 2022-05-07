Porvair (LON:PRV) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $665.21

Porvair plc (LON:PRV – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 665.21 ($8.31) and traded as low as GBX 602 ($7.52). Porvair shares last traded at GBX 618 ($7.72), with a volume of 3,605 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Porvair in a report on Monday, January 31st.

The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02. The firm has a market capitalization of £277.21 million and a P/E ratio of 23.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 622.80 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 664.76.

In other Porvair news, insider James Mills bought 3,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 623 ($7.78) per share, for a total transaction of £19,886.16 ($24,842.17).

About Porvair (LON:PRV)

Porvair plc, a filtration and environmental technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells filtration and separation equipment primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Laboratory, and Metal Melt Quality. The Aerospace & Industrial segment designs and manufactures a range of specialist filtration equipment for aerospace, energy, and industrial applications.

