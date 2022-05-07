PotlatchDeltic Co. (PCH) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 on June 30th

PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 5th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.44 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%.

PotlatchDeltic has raised its dividend by an average of 3.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. PotlatchDeltic has a payout ratio of 74.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect PotlatchDeltic to earn $2.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 83.8%.

Get PotlatchDeltic alerts:

PotlatchDeltic stock opened at $55.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.27. PotlatchDeltic has a 52-week low of $48.82 and a 52-week high of $65.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.11.

PotlatchDeltic ( NASDAQ:PCH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.36. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 28.56% and a net margin of 32.74%. The firm had revenue of $411.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that PotlatchDeltic will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on PCH shares. StockNews.com upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut PotlatchDeltic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PotlatchDeltic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCH. Morgan Stanley raised its position in PotlatchDeltic by 171.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 339,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,062,000 after buying an additional 214,538 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in PotlatchDeltic by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,703,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $524,128,000 after buying an additional 212,800 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 290,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,518,000 after purchasing an additional 93,487 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 104,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,287,000 after purchasing an additional 24,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 12,192 shares during the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile (Get Rating)

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PotlatchDeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PotlatchDeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.