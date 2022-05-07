Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) Given New C$45.50 Price Target at Scotiabank

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$48.00 to C$45.50 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.36.

Shares of OTCMKTS PWCDF opened at $28.56 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.16. Power Co. of Canada has a 1 year low of $28.24 and a 1 year high of $35.64.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

