PPHE Hotel Group (LON:PPH) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,406.63

PPHE Hotel Group Limited (LON:PPH – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,406.63 ($17.57) and traded as high as GBX 1,555 ($19.43). PPHE Hotel Group shares last traded at GBX 1,505 ($18.80), with a volume of 1,984 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($24.98) target price on shares of PPHE Hotel Group in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,446.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,407.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 228.13, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of £638.25 million and a P/E ratio of -12.24.

PPHE Hotel Group Limited owns, develops, leases, operates, and franchises full-service upscale and lifestyle hotels in the Netherlands, Germany, Hungary, Serbia, Italy, Austria, and the United Kingdom. It owns and operates hotels and resorts under the Park Plaza, the art'otel, and the Arena Campsites brands, as well as the Arena Hotels & Apartments.

