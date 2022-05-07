PPX Mining (CVE:PPX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.03

PPX Mining Corp. (CVE:PPX – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 70000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.81 million and a P/E ratio of -5.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,293.78.

PPX Mining Company Profile

PPX Mining Corp. engages in acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral properties in Peru. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Igor project that includes 4 concessions covering an area of approximately 1,300 hectares located in northern Peru. The company was formerly known as Peruvian Precious Metals Corp.

