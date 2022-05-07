PPX Mining (CVE:PPX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.03

PPX Mining Corp. (CVE:PPX – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 70000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.81 million and a P/E ratio of -5.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,293.78.
PPX Mining Company Profile (CVE:PPX)
Read More
- Three Stocks To Ride Out A Rough Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/2 – 5/6
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
- Is This The Bottom For Papa John’s International?
Receive News & Ratings for PPX Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPX Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.