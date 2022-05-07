Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 10,079 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,418,271 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,079 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $259,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,960,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,852,471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630,436 shares during the period. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $682,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 44,550 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,748,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 318,186 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $41,040,000 after purchasing an additional 8,581 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on QCOM. Tigress Financial upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Cowen upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.77.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $140.58. 10,077,696 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,678,674. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $147.61 and its 200-day moving average is $163.26. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $122.17 and a 12-month high of $193.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.20.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.53. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.84%.

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total value of $557,473.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

