Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,055,050 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 41,386 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 1.69% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $460,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 18.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,779 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,387,000 after acquiring an additional 4,176 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,229 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 27.4% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 4.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 49,385 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. 93.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MLM shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $465.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $396.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $470.00 to $441.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $439.00.

MLM stock traded down $10.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $346.00. The company had a trading volume of 587,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,403. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $372.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $394.99. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $329.69 and a fifty-two week high of $446.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a PE ratio of 32.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.79.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.44). Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 13.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.19%.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

