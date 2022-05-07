Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,489,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 215,712 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Kilroy Realty worth $431,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the 3rd quarter worth $18,038,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 243,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,143,000 after purchasing an additional 20,819 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 383,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,470,000 after purchasing an additional 4,537 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP increased its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 681,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,114,000 after purchasing an additional 35,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 66,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,396,000 after purchasing an additional 17,165 shares during the last quarter. 97.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Mizuho raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.38.

In other news, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 3,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total value of $250,984.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty stock traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.30. 1,029,220 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 761,080. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.06. The firm has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.77, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.75. Kilroy Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.37 and a fifty-two week high of $79.06.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $265.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.03 million. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 3.23%. Kilroy Realty’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is 134.19%.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, KRC) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

