Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $277.16 Million Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,197,604 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,287 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.25% of Target worth $277,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Target by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,164,273 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $764,931,000 after acquiring an additional 305,955 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Target by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13,149 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Target by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 311,040 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $71,157,000 after purchasing an additional 25,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC increased its stake in Target by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Gordon Haskett raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Target from $278.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Target from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Target from $260.00 to $252.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Target from $270.00 to $261.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.23.

In other news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.87, for a total transaction of $453,169.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.35, for a total value of $6,490,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 99,363 shares of company stock worth $21,970,253. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT stock traded down $5.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $225.21. 3,683,251 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,535,472. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $229.90. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $184.00 and a 1-year high of $268.98. The company has a market cap of $104.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.40 billion. Target had a return on equity of 47.35% and a net margin of 6.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 14.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.59%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

