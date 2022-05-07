Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $346.53 Million Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,530,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 189,985 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Morgan Stanley worth $346,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 5,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 12,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 28,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.06.

Shares of NYSE MS traded down $0.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.23. The company had a trading volume of 7,333,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,429,120. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $80.03 and a 52 week high of $109.73. The stock has a market cap of $147.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.53.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.33. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 35.62%.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 17,162 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total transaction of $1,814,023.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

