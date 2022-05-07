Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $405.73 Million Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,918,456 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,625 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Medtronic worth $405,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDT. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Medtronic by 8.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,000,437 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,613,745,000 after acquiring an additional 981,186 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in Medtronic by 5.1% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,013 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 11.1% during the third quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,468 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 344.0% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the third quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MDT traded down $1.10 on Friday, hitting $103.45. 5,496,365 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,118,241. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $108.12 and a 200-day moving average of $109.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $98.38 and a 52 week high of $135.89. The stock has a market cap of $138.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.74.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 15.46%. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 69.42%.

In other Medtronic news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total value of $631,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial cut Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $121.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Medtronic from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Medtronic from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.19.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

