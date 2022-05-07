Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,080,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 416,096 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 7.45% of Cousins Properties worth $445,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 38,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Cousins Properties by 5.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Cousins Properties by 7.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Cousins Properties by 5.8% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Cousins Properties by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 37,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cousins Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Cousins Properties in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSE:CUZ traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.10. The stock had a trading volume of 605,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,409. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 12-month low of $34.81 and a 12-month high of $42.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.17.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $186.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.82 million. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 36.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. This is a positive change from Cousins Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 4th. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.82%.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

