Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 12,876 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 359,041 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 12,876 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 1.56% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $603,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. First National Bank of Hutchinson increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 496 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 74.6% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,250 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,066,000 after buying an additional 9,077 shares during the period. Heritage Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MTD traded up $4.55 on Friday, hitting $1,315.90. 229,760 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,757. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.07. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,225.56 and a 52 week high of $1,714.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,347.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,458.87.

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.28 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $897.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.08 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 438.50% and a net margin of 20.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,390.27, for a total transaction of $17,378,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,421.12, for a total transaction of $2,131,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,540 shares of company stock worth $24,552,512 over the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MTD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $1,600.00 to $1,410.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,240.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,531.00 to $1,595.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,449.25.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

