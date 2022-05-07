Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 163,661 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,801,318 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 163,661 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up about 1.0% of Principal Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,615,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FB. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Meta Platforms from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $385.00 to $284.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $445.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $460.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $316.80.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $486,208.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.57, for a total transaction of $26,688.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 8,578 shares of company stock valued at $1,823,131 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FB traded down $4.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $203.77. The company had a trading volume of 34,733,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,433,082. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.00 and a 1-year high of $384.33. The company has a market cap of $554.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $208.34 and a 200-day moving average of $273.45.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.06. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

