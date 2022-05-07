Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 5,485 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,164,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,485 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of Deere & Company worth $399,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 6.5% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,222,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,079,630,000 after buying an additional 195,535 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 60.3% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,212,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,076,547,000 after buying an additional 1,208,338 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 5.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,479,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $874,668,000 after buying an additional 133,091 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,520,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $509,611,000 after buying an additional 13,665 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,314,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $450,670,000 after buying an additional 15,229 shares during the period. 67.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

In related news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $12,956,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total transaction of $7,217,052.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on DE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $412.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Deere & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $355.00 to $440.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $475.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $440.53.

Shares of DE traded down $5.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $377.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,516,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,596,705. The firm has a market cap of $115.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $404.34 and a 200-day moving average of $375.97. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $320.50 and a 12 month high of $446.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 33.65%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 22.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 23.28%.

Deere & Company Profile (Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.