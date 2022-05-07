Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 8,648 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 573,824 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 8,648 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of BlackRock worth $525,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 28,992.4% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,847,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after acquiring an additional 2,837,486 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in BlackRock by 143.0% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 673,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $387,019,000 after purchasing an additional 396,470 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,120,581 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,487,726,000 after buying an additional 217,116 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 505,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $423,760,000 after buying an additional 176,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 334.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 195,750 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $179,221,000 after buying an additional 150,647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

In other BlackRock news, Director William E. Ford acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $701.00 per share, with a total value of $701,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,053,415. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William E. Ford bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $681.44 per share, with a total value of $1,362,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,163,677.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BLK traded down $5.19 on Friday, hitting $628.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 725,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,157. The firm has a market cap of $95.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.28. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $610.00 and a 52-week high of $973.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $706.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $817.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.18 by $0.34. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BLK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $808.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. BNP Paribas cut BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,035.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $905.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $865.00 to $803.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $880.00.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

