Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 28.16% and a negative net margin of 47.53%. The firm had revenue of $159.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:PCOR traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 640,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,174. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.29. Procore Technologies has a one year low of $47.39 and a one year high of $108.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.84 and its 200-day moving average is $70.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

PCOR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Procore Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Procore Technologies to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Procore Technologies from $123.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Procore Technologies from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Procore Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.15.

In other news, Director William J.G. Griffith bought 661,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.93 per share, with a total value of $33,039,679.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 1,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total transaction of $85,256.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 82,819 shares of company stock valued at $5,137,529 over the last quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Procore Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 550.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 2,694 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $280,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Procore Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $439,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Procore Technologies by 551.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 4,785 shares in the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Procore Technologies (Get Rating)

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

